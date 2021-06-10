From a sculpture in the sky above Hong Kong to a forest fire near Jerusalem - today's best pictures

A striking art installation comprising thousands of colourful streamers in Hong Kong, China. EPA

Youths plant rice seeds in a paddy field near Mardan, Pakistan. AFP

Colombia's Misak people clash with riot police in Bogota during a protest against the government. AFP

US President Joe Biden addresses US Air Force personnel and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England, ahead of the three-day G7 Summit in Cornwall. AFP

A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline in the US. AP

Plane spotters take pictures at RAF Mildenhall, England, ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden. Reuters

Pope Francis holds skullcaps during the weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican. Reuters

People cross waterlogged railway tracks during heavy rains in Mumbai, India. Reuters

The only colony of northern gannet in France pictured on Rouzic Island. AFP