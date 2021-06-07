Pupils in Kabul given therapy sessions after bomb explosion - in pictures

Fatima Noori, 15, and other schoolgirls attend a counselling session after a massive bomb exploded outside their school, killing at least 80 students in Kabul, Afghanistan. Reuters

The Sayed Ul-Shuhada High School west of Kabul has remained closed since the May 8 bombings, but a local NGO partnered with the government to offer the girls psychotherapy classes. Reuters

Fatima reads a motivational message at the school as she arrives for a counselling session. Reuters

Fatima talks to her classmates as she attends psychotherapy class. Reuters

More than 3.5 million girls are now enrolled in school in Afghanistan, according to USAID. Reuters

The minority Hazara district where the school is located has repeatedly been targeted by militants. Reuters

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack and the Taliban denied responsibility, reports said. Reuters

Teachers help a semiconscious schoolgirl during the counselling session. Reuters

Girls and boys at the school study in three shifts. The May 8 attack was aimed at the second shift, which is for female students, reports said. Reuters