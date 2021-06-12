From Queen Elizabeth II with a sword to an agile Cocker Spaniel- these are today's best pictures

Swiss equestrian Steve Guerdat and Albfuehern's Maddox soar over a water jump as they clinched the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of France in La Baule, western France, ahead of Italy and Belgium. AFP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attempts to cut a cake with a sword, lent to her by The Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho, to celebrate of ‘The Big Lunch’ initiative at The Eden Project, near St Austell in south-west England. Looking on are the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall. AFP

Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony before the EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Italy won 3-0. AFP

Sami Ullah, 10, works as a car mechanic to earn living for his family in Lahore, Pakistan. The International Labor Organisation observes June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labour to highlight the plight of child labourers. AP Photo

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, plays Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their semi-final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, at sunset in Paris. AP Photo

Activists wearing giant heads of the G7 leaders tussle over a Covid-19 vaccine syringe during an action by charity Oxfam to highlight intellectual property for vaccines, on Swanpool beach, Cornwall, on the sidelines of the G7 summit. AFP

A Russian worker disinfects a monument to 'Farewell of Slavianka', a patriotic march by composer Vasily Agapkin, at Belorussky railway station in Moscow. Covid-19 infections have been rising in the country. EPA

Pupils at IBS Ababil primary school look at a solar eclipse with special glasses, in Schiedam, the Netherlands. This was the first partial solar eclipse since 2015, with the sun partly obscured by the moon. EPA