From a Chemical Brothers concert movie in London to surfing in El Salvador – today's best pictures

Cut-outs of dancers with The Chemical Brothers, during a screening of the electronic music duo's 'Don't Think' film at the Clapham Grand venue in London, England. Getty Images

Kite flyers at the Baghdad Kite Festival are silhouetted as the sun sets in the Iraqi capital. AP Photo

An aerial view of a sinkhole that has swallowed a section of road in the village of Ekmekci in Karapinar, Turkey. Illegal wells have caused groundwater levels to fall, leaving the area vulnerable to sinkholes. Getty Images

Environmental protesters from the No Grandi Navi group, demonstrate against the presence of cruise ships in the Venice Lagoon, as the 'MSC Orchestra' leaves the Italian city. AFP

A drone picture of The Ship Inn Cricket Club, the only pub in Britain to have a cricket team with a pitch on the beach, in action against Kilmacolm Cricket Club in Elie, Scotland. Reuters

Military re-enactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, on the 77th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to the Second World War. AP Photo