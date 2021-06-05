From winning a dhow race in Dubai to a plane flying in front of the Moon - today's best pictures

The Namran team of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan celebrates after crossing the finish line in the annual long-distance dhow sailing race known as Al Gaffal, near Sir Abu Nuair island. AFP

A priest talks on his mobile phone outside the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy. Reuters

Cleveland Indians left fielder Eddie Rosario tries to catch a two-run home run by Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle off relief pitcher Bryan Shaw during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Baltimore. AP Photo

A Palestinian man prays at dusk next to the rubble of his family home, which was destroyed by an air strike in Beit Lahia, north Gaza. AP Photo

Families and relatives of victims carry portraits of those killed in the August 4 Beirut port explosion, during a protest in the Lebanese capital. EPA

A young stork opens its wings on a nest in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany. dpa via AP

A child plays around sculptures outside a residential area in Beijing, China. AP Photo

US Secret Service agents turn away from the rotor wash as Marine One with US President Joe Biden aboard lifts off from Cape Henlopen State Park, near Lewes, Delaware. AFP

A life guard is seen at the empty beach of El Zapillo in Almeria, southern Spain. EPA