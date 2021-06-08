From sleeping elephants in China to a pipeline protestor in the US - in pictures

This image released by China Central Television (CCTV) shows elephants resting in a forest near Kunming, in China's southwest Yunnan province. AFP

Actress Jane Fonda, centre, joins fellow climate activists during a rally in Solway, Minnesota, the US. AFP

Police arrest environmental activists at the Line 3 pipeline pumping station near the Itasca State Park in Minnesota, the US. A proposed new route for the pipeline has sparked resistance from climate justice groups. AFP

A drone camera captures wooden pontoons equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore off the coast of Toboali, on the southern shores of Bangka, Indonesia. Reuters

Ravi Kumar's widow, Sonia, holds a picture of her husband while at home in Yusufpur Chak Saberi in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, India. Ravi died on May 19, during the second wave of Covid-19, due to a shortage of oxygen and lack of hospital bed. EPA

Riders pass the Rhine Falls during the second stage of the 84th Tour de Suisse cycling race from Neuhausen am Rheinfall to Lachen, Switzerland. EPA

Sunset seen through cutouts of people that are part of a sculpture in Lenexa, Kansas, the US. AP Photo

Activist Winona Laduke lights a pipe during a multi-faith sunset prayer at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering, an organized protest of the Line 3 pipeline, Minnesota, the US. Reuters