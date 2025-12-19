UAE paves way for CBD medical use with new law on hemp

The UAE government has unveiled legislation permitting the medical use of industrial hemp for the first time.

A federal decree issued on Thursday will allow hemp – a type of cannabis plant – to be used in the health sector and in other industries such as textiles, construction and paper and packaging.

The government said the move will help to establish a new economic sector and help to pave the way for a “promising market”.

The law permits the use of industrial hemp in medical products containing hemp compounds or raw materials derived from hemp.

What is hemp?

Hemp is the same species of plant as cannabis, but differs in that it contains very low levels of the psychoactive compound, THC. These are legally defined as being no more than 0.3 per cent.

Hemp and its natural compounds such as CBD (cannabidiol) have been used to treat skin conditions, high blood pressure and cholesterol, pain and inflammation, and for epilepsy.

Outside medicine, it has been used as an insulation material in the construction industry and in the production of textiles and clothing.

Strict rules remain

The decree prohibits the personal or recreational use of hemp, in line with the UAE's zero-tolerance approach to illicit drug use.

The ruling bars the import, manufacture and use of hemp products in dietary supplements, as well as food, veterinary and smoking products.

The import, manufacture or use of cosmetic products containing hemp is banned, except for those that contain oils extracted from hemp seeds or stalks and any other exceptions determined by the UAE Cabinet.

A licence must be obtained from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to import and export industrial hemp seeds.

Applicants must be licensed agricultural companies, and the seeds must be from approved industrial hemp varieties listed in the law’s executive regulations. The imported seeds may only be used for cultivation in designated areas by the local authorities and within licensed plots.

Licensed manufacturers will be barred from using any materials that may raise the concentration level of THC above 0.3 per cent.

Periodic testing will be carried out to ensure producers are sticking to the rules.

The decree will regulate the allocation of designated zones for cultivating industrial hemp, which must be secured, fenced, monitored and isolated from residential and other agricultural areas.

Workers in these zones must obtain security clearances and the areas must meet security controls and requirements set out by the UAE's National Anti-Narcotics Authority.

