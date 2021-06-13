From a mid-air priest to a free diver in Cape Town - these are today's best pictures

A newly ordained Catholic priest is launched into the air by friends and family outside Milan Cathedral. AFP

President Jair Bolsonaro, centre, takes part in a cavalcade of motorcycle enthusiasts who gathered in a show of support for the Brazilian leader in Sao Paulo. AP

A woman from the Murle ethnic group carries a bag of grain during food distribution by the UN in Gumuruk, South Sudan, after her village was attacked by an armed group. AFP

Turki Abdel Karim Momena, centre, co-founder of the Saudi Free Flying team, releases Macaw parrots into the air which later return to their handlers, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. AP

Fans watch New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor in action during the England v New Zealand Test match at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, UK. Reuters

Israel's Linoy Ashram in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final in Varna, Bulgaria. Reuters

A South African volunteer freediver picks up plastic waste and other forms of litter from Kalk Bay Harbour, Cape Town, South Africa. EPA

A Pakistani boy tries to bring down his donkey that is being hoisted up into the air by an over-loaded cart in Peshawar, Pakistan. June 12 is the World Day Against Child Labour. EPA