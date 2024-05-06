Nancy Ajram among Arab celebrities wishing Mohammed Abdu a speedy recovery

Arab celebrities have taken to social media to wish Mohammed Abdu a speedy recovery, after the Saudi singer officially revealed that he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

“How I wish the news wasn’t true,” Nancy Ajram posted on X. She went to wish Abdu good “health and strength”, adding that she had a lot of love for the Saudi singer.

Latifa Al Tunisia also wished Abdu good health, saying she had learnt “optimism and faith” from him.

“May God heal you, grant you health, prolong your life, and leave you with us millions of people who love you and are waiting for you, and I am the first of them, my dear,” she wrote on X.

شو كنت بتمنى يكون الخبر مش صحيح!

سلامة قلبك من كل شرّ.

انشالله كل الصحة والعافية والقوة لفنان العرب اللي بحبه كتير🤍 #محمد_عبده @Mohammed_Abdu — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) May 5, 2024

“May God heal you and grant you well-being,” Lebanese singer Yara wrote.

Kuwaiti singer and actress Nawal El Kuwaitia, meanwhile, posted: “Our great teacher and beloved Mohammed Abdu. May God protect you, heal you, and prolong your life, my dear.”

Nassif Zeytoun also wrote in support of Abdu’s recovery. “May God heal you and make you well,” the Syrian singer wrote, calling Abdu “the artist of the Arabs".

The moniker is one that Abdu is frequently associated with. The singer was one of those who helped introduce Khaleeji music to the wider region in the 1970s and 1980s. Abdu has also been at the forefront of the kingdom's entertainment boom in recent years, selling out shows and headlining festivals in Saudi Arabia, as well as across the Middle East.

The artist's battle with cancer was revealed through an audio message he shared via Rotana. In it, the singer said he was diagnosed with the disease some time ago. He is seeking specialist treatment in Paris, having undergone radiation treatment and medication in an attempt to prevent it from spreading. His health, Abdu reassured his fans, “is good".

The audio message was shared after voice notes between Abdu and the Saudi poet Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen, who recently died, began circulating online. The exchange revealed that Abdu was in Paris, seeking chemotherapy. As fans began expressing alarm, the Saudi singer shared an audio message that confirmed the news and was yet reassuring as Abdu seemed upbeat about his prospects.

“The side effects of radiation are much less than other processes, like surgeries,” he said. “And I take an injection every three months. “The initial tests are very good, praise be to God. The cancer enzyme decreased a lot. So, I give you good news, praise be to God. And I assure you that your prayer was a factor for success and healing.”