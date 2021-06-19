From a Peruvian bridge being repaired to a giant clock in Kiev - today's best pictures

Members of the Huinchiri community repair the Q’eswachaka hanging bridge, which crosses the Apurimac River in Quehue, Peru. The rope walkway was built by the Incas more than 500 years ago and the skills associated with maintaining it were added to Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2013. The bridge took three months to restore after it fell into disrepair during the Covid-19 pandemic. AFP

A visitor looks at a large sculpture entitled 'Hahn/Cock', by German-born artist Katharina Fritsch, on the first day of the reopening to the public of the National Gallery of Art's East Building, in Washington, DC, US. EPA

A dog is seen on a canoe next to cattle on the banks of the Solimoes river that flooded the rural municipality of Manacapuru, in Amazonas state, Brazil. Reuters

Musicians Roni Aran and Herman Artuc, members of the ethnic instrumental music band of Fungistanbul, perform with instruments made by materials collected from landfills, at a recycling depot in Istanbul, Turkey. Reuters

Ethiopian police officers march as a ceremony is held to show the new uniforms and logo in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. AFP

A Royal Moroccan Air Force Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma flies over during the "African Lion" military exercise in the Tan-Tan region in southwestern Morocco. AFP

Ethiopian Orthodox children play near a church in Bahir Dar, northern Ethiopia. AFP

Palestinian youths ride horses in a street in Gaza City. AFP

A composite image of 5 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows a sunspot and the International Space Station in silhouette as it transits the Sun, as seen from near Tbilisi, Georgia. Picture taken through a telescope. Reuters

Houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, US. Picture taken with a drone. Reuters