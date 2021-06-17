From a car driving on water in Egypt to a space rocket launch in China - today's best pictures

Karim Amin, 29, one of the three Egyptians who designed and invented a vehicle that can drive on water, takes the car for a spin at Porto Marina in Alexandria, Egypt. Reuters

Soccer players compete in a friendly match on a dusty field in Soweto, South Africa. AP Photo

Horsemen supporters of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ride in a stadium in Jimma for an electoral campaign rally ahead of the June 21 vote. AFP

A marshal overlooks the Pacific Ocean from the fifth green during a practice round of the US Open Golf Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, the US. AP Photo

A skateboarder performs tricks at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, the US. AP Photo

Uinatam Pataxo, of the Pataxo tribe, looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government in Brazil. Reuters

A butterfly feeds on a flower in a roof garden in Dhaka, Bangladesh. EPA