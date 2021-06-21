From a US aircraft carrier bomb test to an ISS space walk - today's best pictures

Aircraft carrier ‘USS Gerald R Ford’ holds her own in the first explosive event of a full-ship shock trial. In such drills, explosives are detonated near new warships to assess their resilience against attack. AFP

A woman reads her ballot papers at a polling station in Yerevan, Armenia, during a parliamentary election. Armenians are voting after months of tension over the country’s defeat by Azerbaijan last year over the disputed region Nagorno-Karabakh. AP

Hundreds of red roses were placed on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in memory of the 500,000 people confirmed to have died of Covid-19 in the country. The tribute was held in protest at the government‘s handling of the pandemic, said its organiser, the NGO La Paz. EPA

The Red Regatta is held in Venice, Italy. More than 50 traditional boats, all with red sails, gathered for the event, organised by US artist Melissa McGill to raise awareness of the delicate balance between the city and the sea. AFP

People walk on a glass-bottomed skywalk in Zhangjiajie, in the Chinese province of Hunan. AFP

Colourful parasols line the shore of the Ionian Sea in Dhermi, Albania. Reuters

Seattle Mariners left fielder Shed Long Jr is mobbed by his teammates at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning at T-Mobile Park, Washington state. Reuters

Wil London competes in the men’s 400-metre run in the US Olympic Trials for track and field, held in Eugene, Oregon. AP

The world’s largest trousers are displayed in Beromuenster, in the canton of Lucerne, Switzerland. Seventy metres long, weighing 700 kilograms and with a one-metre-diameter button, the garment was sewn by Syrian Xwendekar Kelesh. EPA