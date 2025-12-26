Dubai New Year's Eve: Roads to close early and Metro to run for 43 hours

Dubai will close major roads early, extend Metro hours and post thousands of emergency workers in important locations to help manage what is set to be the emirate's largest New Year's Eve celebrations yet.

Authorities set out a comprehensive action plan on Friday which will involve large parts of the busy Downtown Dubai area – where huge crowds are expected to gather to witness the spectacular Burj Khalifa fireworks display -being sealed off to traffic hours before the clock strikes midnight.

The plan involves 9,884 Dubai Police officers, 1,900 medical staff, 1,754 firefighters and 635 ambulance workers being positioned across the emirate to help the public ring in the new year safely. A fully equipped field hospital will be in operation in the Burj Khalifa area, with a dedicated paediatric care section.

Seven medical points will operate across various locations in co-ordination with Dubai Ambulance Services, supported by 20 patient transport vehicles. Dubai is braced to welcome tens of thousands of revellers for its biggest party of the year, amid a sustained population boom and the city's growing status as a winter tourism destination.

The fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa will again be the centrepiece of the festivities. Designated free public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will open at 5pm and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Burj Park in Downtown Dubai is hosting a ticketed New Year’s Eve party with views of the fireworks and synchronised Dubai Fountain show from noon.

Road closures in place

Road closures around event areas will begin at 4pm on December 31 and continue until 11pm.

Closed from 4pm: Al Asayel Street

From 4pm: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

From 4pm: Burj Khalifa Street

From 4pm: Financial Centre Street (lower deck)

From 4pm: Al Mustaqbal Street

From 8pm: Al Sukook Street

From 9pm: Financial Centre Street (upper deck)

From 11pm: Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai Metro, taxis and parking

The Burj Khalifa Dubai Mall Metro station will be closed from 5pm on December 31, or when the capacity limits are exceeded. The rest of the Dubai Metro network will operate continuously from 5am on December 31 until 11.59pm on January 1.

Dubai Tram services will operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on Friday, January 2. Dubai will provide 14,000 RTA taxis and another 18,000 luxury limousines to help keep the public on the move throughout the night and into the next morning.

About 20,000 parking spaces will be available in the Burj Khalifa area, along with around 8,000 parking spaces at metro stations.