From rowing in Croatian lakes to celebrating Juneteenth in Texas - today's best pictures

Croatian rowers Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic practise with their coach at Peruca Lake for the Tokyo Olympics, near Sinj, Croatia. Reuters

Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition ride on the back of an armoured vehicle as they leave the front lines of the northern city of Marib. AP Photo

Young Ethiopian Orthodox devotees attend the St Michael's anniversary celebration at St Michael's church in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia. AFP

Kai Havertz scores Germany's third goal during their 4-2 win against Portugal in Euro 2020. Reuters

A handler interacts with dogs at the Dog In Town cafe in Bangkok. AFP

A helicopter of Russia's Emergencies Ministry drops water while extinguishing a burning pyrotechnics warehouse in Moscow. AFP

A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in a pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, on top of Mount Gerizim, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters