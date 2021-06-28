From bull racing in Pakistan to Korean art in Saudi Arabia - today's best pictures

A glider ready for take-off above Lake Lucerne, Switzerland. Eleven historical gliders, mostly from the 40s and 50s, flew with the help of an elastic band at the weekend. EPA

Hundreds of people gather for a vigil in a field where human remains were discovered in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, Canada. More than 750 unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said -- the second such shock discovery in less than a month. AFP

Firefighters and rescuers inspect the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh, a day after the incident in which seven people were killed and 50 others were injured. AFP

A man takes part in a bull race on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. EPA

Palestinians in Gaza attend the Music Among the Rubble concert in front of the remains of Al Shuruq Tower, which was levelled by an Israeli air strike during last month's conflict. AFP

Supporters of former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo give him a hero's welcome. He returned home following his acquittal by the International Criminal Court on charges stemming from violence that claimed about 3,000 lives after he refused to concede electoral defeat in 2010 to current President Alassane Ouattara. AFP

Tyler, The Creator performs during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Reuters

A visitor looks at a piece by Korean artist Do Ho-suh at the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture, also known as Ithra, in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. AP