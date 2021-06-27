From a sacrificial chicken in Indonesia to a Hawthorn Hawk mid-air in Australia - today's best pictures

A worshipper throws a chicken into the crater of Mount Bromo, as an offering during the festival of Yadnya Kasada, in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Every year people gather at the active volcano for the festival, where offerings are made to Hindu gods. AP

Fans celebrate a goal at a fan zone in Rome as they watch on screens the Uefa Euro 2020 match between Italy and Austria at Wembley Stadium in London. AFP

Athletes stand for the national anthem during the final day of men's competition in the US Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri. Reuters

Christian Maurer of Switzerland flies past the Aiguille du Midi, in France, during the Red Bull X-Alps, a 1,238 km race across the Alps by foot and paraglider, through 12 turn points in five countries. Reuters

Holly Bradshaw in action during the women's pole vault final, at the British Athletics Championships, in Manchester. Reuters

Pope Francis holds drawings made by children as he attends an event to mark 50 years since the foundation of Catholic charity Caritas Italiana, at the Vatican. Reuters

Switzerland's Marc Hirschi lies on the side of the road after crashing during the 197.8-kilometre first stage of the Tour de France, which started in Brest and ended in Landerneau, France. AP