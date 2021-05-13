Scotland Yard policeman robbed drug dealers for organised crime network

Kashif Mahmood was a serving Metropolitan Police officer when he stole cash from criminal gangs. Metropolitan Police

A corrupt British police officer was jailed for eight years on Thursday after working with a London drugs gang to steal cash from their rivals.

Kashif Mahmood, 31, stole at least £850,000 ($1.2m) from dealers in east London and passed it on to his criminal masters in return for lavish gifts, including holidays and a £6,000 Rolex watch.

Dressed in full uniform, Mahmood took marked and unmarked police cars to carry out his end of the arrangement. Using intelligence passed on by members of the gang, he stopped the cars of other criminals to confiscate cash from drug deals or intended for laundering.

Mahmood was involved in at least four other attempts to take cash from criminals while working on information supplied by drug-dealing twin brothers Shabaz and Shazad Khan, 32, and their older brother Moshin, 35.

In one stop in which he was accompanied by Ioan Gherghel, 34, a Romanian bodybuilder posing as a police officer, he took the £850,000. Another incident involved an undisclosed amount of money while three separate attempts were made including for a cache of £500,000, Southwark Crown Court in London was told.

The former police officer, who called himself 'King Kush' on Twitter, was once commended for bravery, but he was convicted of assaulting a member of the public while on duty in 2018. He was dismissed from the Met Police force after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office last August.

“Kashif Mahmood was at the heart of the most audacious aspect of the organised crime group’s criminal conduct, the conspiracy to acquire criminal property. It was this aspect of the criminality which led to their downfall,” said prosecutor Peter Ratliff at a sentencing hearing for Mahmoud and his accomplices.

Jailing Mahmood, judge David Tomlinson said: "You abused your position of power, trust and responsibility."

The Khan brothers, who admitted supplying class A drugs and conspiracy to acquire criminal property, were jailed for between 14 and 16 years. Gherghel was jailed for six years.

Investigators discovered communications between Moshin Khan and a user with the handle ‘SSNew’ on the EncroChat network, the court heard.

“The communications reveal that ‘SSNew’ was directly involved in the Khan criminal enterprise and instrumental in making arrangements for the move.

“The evidence, including ‘SSNew’s’ own assertions in EncroChat communications, demonstrates that he was based in Dubai.”

Read More UK arrests hundreds after EncroChat criminal chatroom cracked

Lawyers for Shazad Khan claimed the crimes were part of an “operation that is run and co-ordinated at arms-length from a sophisticated criminal in Dubai”.

The scheme was uncovered after European detectives in April 2020 cracked an encrypted phone system used by criminals and were able to retrieve details of their conversations. The intelligence breakthrough has led to more than 1,500 arrests by UK police.

French and Dutch detectives were last year able to secretly monitor communications between criminals for weeks on EncroChat before its administrators realised it had been penetrated and advised users to destroy their phones.

EncroChat had 60,000 users worldwide and its operators sold customised Android phones for €1,000 ($1,190), each with a six-month contract costing €1,500.

Over the course of three weeks in 2019, two of the Khan brothers and Mahmood, who were described as “long-standing associates”, flew to the UAE. The trio returned on two flights to Britain a few days later.

“The prosecution suggest that, together with the other evidence in the case, the clear inference from this travel was that the conspirators were meeting in the UAE, in whole or in part in furtherance of the criminal conspiracies,” Mr Ratliff said.

Mahmood admitted misconduct by “using police information technology systems, vehicles, uniform and powers to facilitate the commission of criminal offences by himself and others”.

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group