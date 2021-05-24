France could toughen rules for UK travellers over Indian variant fears

Tourists cool off in the fountains across the river from the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Reuters

France could follow Germany in imposing tougher restrictions on people arriving from Britain because of fears over the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said French authorities were worried about the spread of the variant, which is feared to be more transmissible than the previously dominant UK strain.

“We hope that the variant can be controlled in a country which experienced real failures during the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Le Drian told French television that Paris could impose “health measures that are a bit stronger” on people coming from Britain.

He suggested these could be weaker than the strictest “red list” measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries.

People from these countries can only enter France if they have a pressing reason, must test negative in a PCR check and quarantine for 10 days.

“It won’t be the red treatment if we have to do it, it will be an intermediate treatment,” Mr Le Drian said.

“But it is not excluded – this springs to mind because of British tourists – that we have health measures that are a bit stronger.”

Fears over the UK variant led to a chaotic border closure leading up to Christmas, before special rules were imposed for road hauliers.

France is currently on the UK's amber list, meaning anyone returning from the country must quarantine at home on their return to England.

Mr Le Drian said French authorities were in contact with their British counterparts about the variant.

Vaccine study raises UK's hopes of June 21 unlocking

As of May 19, 3,424 cases of the mutant B.1.617.2 strain had been found in the UK.

A study published at the weekend found that two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were nearly as effective against the Indian variant as against the UK strain.

While 43 per cent of the adult population has had two doses in the UK, only 19 per cent of adults are similarly protected in France.

Ministers in the UK have expressed confidence that Britain can go ahead as planned and lift almost all lockdown restrictions on June 21.

Despite this, Germany on Friday added the UK to its list of high-risk areas because of concerns over the variant.

It means visitors from the UK have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival and cannot shorten their isolation by testing negative for the virus.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern about the variant “which seems to be somewhat more aggressive” than the UK variant.

The Indian variant accounted for about 2 per cent of cases in Germany in the first week of May, according to a weekly report by the country’s public health institute.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

