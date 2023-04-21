Timeframe: The tradition of Musalla Al Eid

Eid has a special place in the Islamic calendar and in the cultures that observe the holy celebration.

It’s a time where families, friends and communities gather to exchange gifts, share meals and spend time together. These are some of the ways to celebrate the holiday, especially Eid Al Fitr, the Eid celebrated after the month of Ramadan.

One of the most communal activities during Eid Al Fitr, is the special prayer known as Salat Al Eid.

Taking place at fajr, during sunrise, on the very first day of Eid, Muslims pray in jama'ah, meaning in congregation, often at their local community mosque. The prayer is done with family, friends and other people from the community.

The photo above shows this communal spirit during Eid Al Fitr in Abu Dhabi, also known as Musalla Al Eid. This was the annual Salat Al Eid that took place on Eid Al Fitr at Al Mata Street in Abu Dhabi.

There is no mosque at this location, but a large area often used as a car park is where, during Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, people gather with their own prayer mats for a planned community prayer.

Sheikh Zayed and other officials pray for rain in the prayer yard at the Al Mata Road site in December 1981. Photo: Al Ittihad

Aside from the hundreds of people who gathered for the prayer, the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, would also attend with members of his family at the outdoor area. It was a time where members of the public could join in prayer with the leader of the nation during one of the most important times in the Islamic calendar.

Salat Al Eid is a means to show gratitude to God after the month of fasting and reflection while also creating a bond and sense of belonging within the community.

Eid Al Fitr, also known as the "smaller Eid" is not only a celebration marking the end of Ramadan, but it is also welcomes the new month of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Zakat Al Fitr is the charitable donation offered to those in need, before or after the prayer, as a means to ensure that those who aren’t able to afford it, can also enjoy the holiday.

After Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was opened in 2007 the practice of Musalla Al Eid moved from the public outdoor location on Al Mata Street to the mosque, where most public praying now takes place.

And while the location may have changed, the intention and spirit of Musalla al Eid remains. It’s one of gratitude, celebration and the coming together of cultures in one location to stand side by side in prayer and in the spirit of community.