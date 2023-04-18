Eid 2023: UAE public asked to look for crescent moon on Thursday to mark end of Ramadan

Muslims in the UAE are being urged to help sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening to mark the end of Ramadan and usher in Eid Al Fitr.

The country's Moon-sighting committee – made up of a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers – issued a call to the public to look for the crescent moon of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Thursday is the 29th day of Ramadan. The holy month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is spotted, because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

If the Moon is sighted on Thursday, Ramadan will be 29 days and Eid will begin on Friday.

If it is not spotted, the holy month will extend to 30 days, with Eid getting under way on Saturday.

The Moon-sighting committee asked Muslims who see the crescent to call 02 692 1166 to register their sighting.

The paid public holiday for Eid for the public and private sector has already been announced.

Workers will begin their break on Thursday, regardless of whether Eid begins on Friday or Saturday.

Employees will enjoy a four-day holiday, returning to work on Monday, if Eid begins on Friday.

They will return to work on Tuesday if Eid starts on Saturday.

The first day of Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, the Emirates Astronomical Society said previously.

“Most likely, Ramadan this year will be for 29 days. Eid Al Fitr and the first of Shawwal will be on Friday, April 21,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the society's board of directors, told The National.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the month-long fast for Muslims.

It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts to loved ones and charitable donations.

Many people also take advantage of the extended break from work to travel abroad or take short trips in the region.

It is also an opportunity to buy new clothes to usher in the religious holiday.

Recent Eid activities were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with more muted celebrations taking place.

Travel and safety restrictions caused by the spread of the virus have been lifted around the world, adding an extra sense of joy and anticipation to the coming break.