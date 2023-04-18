Emirates lays on extra flights to meet demand during Eid holidays

Emirates is expanding its flights across the region to meet increased demand during Eid Al Fitr.

The airline has announced 38 more flights in the GCC and wider Middle East this week, with more than 110,000 travellers expected to fly, the airline said on Tuesday.

The extra flights will service locations such as Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait and Beirut.

There will be four extra flights between April 19 and 29 from Riyadh to cater to travellers going back and forth to Dubai and further afield.

There will be three daily A380 flights to Jeddah, as well as six additional Boeing 777 flights during the peak holiday period between April 20-25.

Flights to Dammam will increase from 18 to 21, from April 20 and run until May 31.

Extra flights are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays during that time.

Sixteen flights have been added for passengers from Madinah travelling to Makkah for Umrah.

The airline stated visitors from Saudi Arabia would be travelling to Dubai for Eid Al Fitr celebrations, as well as other destinations including the Maldives, London, Phuket, Mauritius, Manila and Paris.

There will be eight additional Emirates flights for Eid in Kuwait, with Boeing 777s running to Dubai, the Maldives, Phuket, Bangkok, London, Mauritius and Milan.

Emirates will also lay on an additional flight on its Beirut route on April 23 to accommodate visitors heading home to see family and friends.

