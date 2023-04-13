Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for UAE private sector

The Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Thursday, April 20 for private sector workers, authorities have confirmed.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the break would run from Ramadan 29 — equivalent to April 20 — until Shawwal 3.

Shawwal 3 will fall on Sunday, April 23 if Ramadan lasts for 29 days and on Monday, April 24 if the holy month is 30 days.

Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

The exact starting date of Eid will be decided by the UAE's moon-sighting committee.

It will mean a long weekend for private sector employees across the Emirates.

Employees will enjoy a five-day break if the duration of Ramadan is 30 days and will return to work on Tuesday, April 25.

If Ramadan is 29 days, the Eid holiday will last four days.

The ministry said the Eid holiday would be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector.

“This comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both, the public and private sectors,” the ministry said.

The first day of Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, the Emirates Astronomical Society has said.

“Most likely, Ramadan this year will be for 29 days. Eid Al Fitr and the first of Shawwal will be on Friday, April 21,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the society's board of directors, told The National.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the month-long fast for Muslims.

It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts to loved ones and charitable donations.

Many people also take advantage of the extended break from work to travel overseas or take short trips within the region.

It is also an opportunity to buy new clothes to usher in the religious holiday.

Recent Eid activities were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with more muted celebrations taking place.

Travel and safety restrictions brought about by the spread of the virus have been lifted across the world, adding an extra sense of joy and anticipation to the coming break.