Dubai Police share locations of seven Eid Al Fitr cannons to mark end of Ramadan

Dubai Police announced seven locations around the emirate where Eid Al Fitr cannons will be fired.

The firing of the cannons will mark the end of the holy month and signify that Muslims may stop fasting until next Ramadan.

The ceremonies will also announce the start of Eid Al Fitr.

The Eid cannons will be at seven locations across Dubai – Grand Zabeel Mosque, and at prayer sites in Al Barsha, Baraha, Nadd Al Hamar, Hatta, Nad Al Shiba and Muallah Al Mankhool.

The cannons, which can be heard up 10km away, have been a tradition in the UAE since the 1960s.

They are a reminder of the importance of community and how traditions can still exist in the modern world.

In Dubai, the Eid cannons are managed by the police.

According to protocol, four officers from Dubai Police must be present at each firing. Two officers man the cannon, one passes the blank cartridge and the other loads it.

Two officers at the back are guardians of the cannon and give orders. When it is time for iftar, an officer gives the order for the cannon to be fired.

On the last day of Ramadan, the cannon is fired twice to mark the end of fasting and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr. The cannon will also be fired twice again on Eid morning.

Muslims will pray at mosques across the emirate and special prayers will be held to mark the start of Eid.

Private and government workers will begin their Eid break on Thursday, April 20, which will continue through to Sunday, April 23, if Ramadan lasts for 29 days, or Monday, April 24, if the holy month is 30 days.

The exact starting date of Eid is still undecided, but will be announced by the UAE's moon-sighting committee this week.

