Government employees to receive salaries early this month ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Federal government employees will receive their monthly salaries early in April, to coincide with the end of the holy month.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, decided that public sector workers should receive their pay cheques on Monday, April 17, to provide for their families ahead of Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

According to astronomical calculations, the Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE — which is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 — will be from Thursday, April 20 until Sunday, April 23.

The precise start of Eid Al Fitr will be confirmed closer to the time by the Moon-sighting committee.

Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr are decided by the Islamic calendar, which consists of 12 lunar months totalling either 354 or 355 days, and because of this it moves up to 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar.

Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The first day of Eid Al Fitr coincides with the first day of the lunar calendar month of Shawwal.

Celebrations begin with Eid prayers, shortly after the dawn fajr prayer.

The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon and a big part of the ritual is greeting others who have gathered to pray and wishing them an “Eid Mubarak”.

Muslims are advised to follow the tradition of Prophet Mohammed and bathe before Eid prayers, and to wear perfume and new clothes. The prayers are seen as a chance to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends.

