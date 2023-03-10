Ramadan 2023: UAE announces working hours for federal government staff

The UAE has announced working hours for federal government employees during Ramadan.

On Friday the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said in a circular that Ramadan working hours would start at 9am and end at 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am until noon on Fridays.

Ministries and federal departments will be allowed to implement flexible working or remote work schedules, state news agency Wam reported.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23, but the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the moon-sighting committee.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. It is believed to be the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from both food and drink during this period.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran.

The last 10 days of the holy month are the most special, coinciding with Laylat Al Qadr, commemorating the night the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

The rewards for acts of worship carried out on this night are said to be more than the rewards of 1,000 months of worship.