Ramadan 2023 expected to begin on March 23, says Emirates Astronomical Society

Ramadan this year is expected to begin on March 23, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the society, said on Wednesday that Eid Al Fitr and the first of Shawwal will be on Friday, April 21.

“It is expected the holy month ...this year will begin on Thursday, March 23 and will be for 29 days. Eid Al Fitr will be on Friday, April 21,” Mr Al Jarwan told The National.

“Most of the Islamic and Arab countries will have Ramadan on the same day this year, but the last day of Ramadan might be different in some countries as it will be difficult in some areas to observe the Moon.”

He said that people in the Emirates will be fasting for about 14 hours a day.

“People will fast for 13 hours and 30 minutes at the beginning of Ramadan but by the end of the holy month, the fasting will last for nearly 14 hours and 13 minutes.”

According to the astronomical calculations, the Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE (which is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3) will be from Thursday, April 20, until Sunday, April 23.

The precise start of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr will be confirmed closer to the time by the Moon-sighting committee.

Last year the holy month began on April 1.

Ramadan is decided by the Islamic calendar, which consists of 12 lunar months totalling either 354 or 355 days and because of this it moves up to 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar.

Mr Al Jarwan said the weather will be moderate during Ramadan this year with temperatures expected to be between 17°C and 30°C.

For Eid Al Adha, Mr Al Jarwan said the first day of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah will be on Monday, June 19.

“It means that Eid Al Adha will likely be on Wednesday, June 28, and Arafat Day, which is one day before Eid, will be on Tuesday, June 27,” he said.

Eid Al Adha holiday will be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30, according to astronomical calculations.

The UAE Cabinet recently confirmed the dates of the Emirates’ holidays for public and private sectors.

After New Year's Day, the UAE will have four main holiday periods during the year: Eid Al Fitr; Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha; Hijiri New Year; and National Day, which includes Commemoration Day.