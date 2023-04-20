More than 20,000 mosques ready for Eid Al Fitr prayers in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs declared 20,700 mosques and outdoor prayer areas in the country ready for Eid al-Fitr prayer. The announcement came after work to prepare the mosques, including safety measures, was completed.

More than 6,000 men and women have been assigned by the ministry to monitor the mosques and prayer areas.

Read more Qatar to enjoy an 11-day Eid Al Fitr holiday

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs also announced that Eid is expected to coincide with Friday, April 21.

The Supreme Court called on Muslims in Saudi Arabia to look out for the crescent of the Shawwal moon on Thursday evening.

If the duration of Ramadan is decided at 30 days, workers will return to work on Tuesday, April 25, while if it is 29 days, the Eid holiday will last just four days, with workplaces reopening on Monday.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the kingdom’s Supreme Court called on “whoever sights the crescent moon”, through binoculars or otherwise, to immediately report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

Saudi Arabia's International Astronomy Centre on Sunday predicted that Eid Al Fitr would fall on Saturday, April 22 ― a day later than previously expected.

Meanwhile, all imams have been asked to perform the Friday prayer as usual, the ministry said.

Muslims traditionally go to the mosque to perform early morning Eid prayers, but those who wish to stay on after can perform the Friday prayer then, the ministry advised.

“On an occasion where Eid coincides with a Friday, whoever is up all night then attends the Eid prayers is not obliged to attend the Friday prayer in the mosque,” said Dr Zohair Ahmad, a British citizen living in Jeddah.

“But it's better if he prays it with people on Friday. Another exception is that the call to prayer is not prescribed in mosques where Friday prayers are held.”

#فيديو_واس | عدسة "#واس" ترصد من سماء مكة كثافة المصلين والمعتمرين في بيت الله الحرام لأداء صلاة العشاء والتراويح وحضور ختم القرآن ليلة ٢٩ من رمضان.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/qqZH65nicI — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 20, 2023

As the holy month drew to a close, more than 2.5 million worshippers gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Wednesday evening, the 29th night of Ramadan, to perform isha and taraweeh prayers and watch the completion of a Quran recitation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.