Saudi Arabia's Astronomy Centre expects Eid Al Fitr to fall on Saturday

Saudi Arabia's International Astronomy Centre has said Eid Al Fitr should fall on Saturday, April 22 ― a day later than previously expected.

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has urged people throughout the kingdom to report sightings of the crescent from Thursday.

But the centre said it would not be “possible from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic world, and so Eid will fall on Saturday, April 22,” Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Despite this, the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced on Monday that public holidays for Eid Al Fitr would officially begin on Friday, April 21, which is already a weekend.

They said that private and non-profit sectors would have four days of holiday on top of the weekend after the end of work on Thursday. Work is expected to resume on Thursday, April 29, while schools reopen on 30 April.

Muslims traditionally go to the mosque to perform early morning Eid prayers but those who wish to stay on after can perform the Friday prayer then, the ministry said.

In the UAE, there is a public holiday set for Thursday, April 20.

The UAE’s moon sighting committee will announce the exact starting date for Eid.

If the duration of Ramadan is decided at 30 days, workers will return to work on Tuesday, April 25, while if it is 29 days, the Eid holiday will last just four days, with workplaces reopening on Monday.