Qatar to enjoy an 11-day Eid Al Fitr holiday

Many of Qatar's residents will have a long holiday marking Eid Al Fitr.

The Gulf nation has announced that some employees will be on holiday from April 19 to 29.

The Ruler’s Court on Sunday announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees of ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions.

The holiday will start on Wednesday, which corresponds to 28 Ramadan 1444 AH, and will end next Thursday, with employees scheduled to return to work on Sunday, April 30.

Meanwhile, Oman has announced a five-day Eid Al Fitr holiday, from Thursday until next Monday.

The UAE announced that Thursday would be the start of Eid holidays for both the public and private sectors.

The break would run from Ramadan 29 — which is marked on Thursday, April 20 — until Shawwal 3,

Shawwal 3 will fall on Sunday if Ramadan lasts for 29 days and next Monday if the holy month is 30 days. The Emirates may get four or five days off for Eid depending on the sighting of the Moon.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that public holidays for Eid Al Fitr would begin on Friday.

The ministry said private and non-profit sectors would have four days of holiday on top of the weekend after the end of work on Thursday. Work is expected to resume the following Thursday — April 29 — while schools will reopen next Friday on April 30.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting for Muslims.

It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts to loved ones and charitable donations.

Many people also take advantage of the extended break from work to travel overseas or take short trips within the region.

It is also an opportunity to buy new clothes to usher in the religious holiday.

Recent Eid activities were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with more muted celebrations taking place.

Travel and safety restrictions brought about by the spread of the virus have been lifted across the world, adding an extra sense of joy and anticipation to the coming break.