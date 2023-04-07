‘Fajr’: Arabic word for dawn has greater significance during Ramadan

In many cultures around the world, the dawn has profound and important meaning.

This week our Arabic word of the week has especially significant meaning, because it's Ramadan.

Fajr, which commonly means dawn, is the time when the first of five daily prayers in Islam is performed. Throughout the holy month, people fasting should stop eating approximately 15 minutes before the dawn prayer.

The word fajr, which is used in classic and colloquial Arabic, is made from the three Arabic letters, fah, jeem and rah.

The combination of these three letters is pronounced differently depending on the short vowel marks that are used in combination with these letters, but in essence they still share a connection to the idea of fajr.

The root of the word comes from the verb fajar, which means something that emerges out of something else entirely. In the context of the dawn, this means light emerging out of darkness. In Arabic, the noun fajr, means the vanishing dark of the night because of the arrival of the morning light.

There are two phases of fajr in Arabic, each with a different name.

The first is called moustateel and refers to the phase of dawn when the first rays of light emerge out of the dark as the Sun starts to rise. Interestingly, moustateel in Arabic also means rectangle.

The second phase of dawn, moustateer, refers to the time when morning light starts to spread across the horizon, lighting up the sky.

Fajr is the name of a surah, a chapter, in the Quran. The 89th surah in the Quran has 30 ayat, also known as verses. This chapter begins by mentioning the dawn as one of God's creations and goes on to describe the consequences of those who love wealth and look down upon the poor and orphans.

Fajr can also mean the start or beginning of something. For example, fajr al tareekh, meaning the beginning of history, or fajr al hayat, meaning the beginning of life.

Faajera, is another word that comes from the root of fajr, describes something exploding. For example, water or oil rushing out of the ground, or when a structure explodes after a detonation. Fajera can also be used to describe a path that becomes clear for one to pass through.

Fujoor is a noun that holds more negative connotations. It means something that diverts from the “right path” and into sin. Fajara is the verb of fujoor, which means the physical act of leaving the right path to commit immoral wrongdoings. The person committing the act is referred to as al faajir.

As in many cultures and religions, fajr is a powerful theme, especially in storytelling. Used to describe either the moment of enlightenment, hope or transformation, there are many films and stories in the Arab world that use this trope, or the name fajr, as part of their title.

One of the most popular is Zaier Al Fajr, (The Dawn Visitor), a mystery drama film from 1975 starring Magda El-Khatib and Ezzat El Alaili.

