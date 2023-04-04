Swedish police arrest terrorism suspects after 'calls for attacks' over Quran burning

Five terrorism suspects have been arrested in Sweden after “calls for attacks” linked to the burning of a Quran in Stockholm.

Police said the case concerned plans for terrorist crimes” and had “links to violent Islamist extremism”.

The arrests took place during early-morning raids in three cities on Tuesday.

It is one of several investigations following anti-Swedish protests after the Quran burning incident outside the Turkish embassy in January.

In a separate development, a court overturned a ban on possible further protests outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies.

It said the threat of a further Quran burning did not override Swedish freedom of assembly and demonstration.

The January burning of the Quran by far-right politician Rasmus Paludan led to international condemnation.

It dealt a blow to Sweden's Nato ambitions as Turkey said the burning of the Quran could not be condoned.

Susanna Trehorning, a deputy counter-terrorism chief at Sweden's security police, said there had been calls for attacks on Sweden.

“The security police often need to intervene early to ward off a threat. We cannot wait for a crime to be completed before we act,” she said.

Police said an attack was not “immediately imminent”.

