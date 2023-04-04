Swedish police arrest terrorism suspects after 'calls for attacks' over Quran burning

Five held in raids in three cities over alleged plot with 'links to violent Islamist extremism'

Police cordon off an area outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after January's Quran burning incident. AP
Tim Stickings author image
Tim Stickings
Apr 04, 2023
Five terrorism suspects have been arrested in Sweden after “calls for attacks” linked to the burning of a Quran in Stockholm.

Police said the case concerned plans for terrorist crimes” and had “links to violent Islamist extremism”.

The arrests took place during early-morning raids in three cities on Tuesday.

It is one of several investigations following anti-Swedish protests after the Quran burning incident outside the Turkish embassy in January.

In a separate development, a court overturned a ban on possible further protests outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies.

It said the threat of a further Quran burning did not override Swedish freedom of assembly and demonstration.

The January burning of the Quran by far-right politician Rasmus Paludan led to international condemnation.

It dealt a blow to Sweden's Nato ambitions as Turkey said the burning of the Quran could not be condoned.

Susanna Trehorning, a deputy counter-terrorism chief at Sweden's security police, said there had been calls for attacks on Sweden.

“The security police often need to intervene early to ward off a threat. We cannot wait for a crime to be completed before we act,” she said.

Police said an attack was not “immediately imminent”.

This is a developing story

Updated: April 04, 2023, 9:44 AM
