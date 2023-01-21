Sweden, Turkey and UAE criticise Islamophobia after extremist burns Quran

Sweden condemned Islamophobic violence on Saturday after a far-right campaigner burnt a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in the capital.

Turkey, which has pulled out of an imminent diplomatic trip by Sweden, and the UAE led international condemnation of the stunt carried out by the extremist.

The burning coincided with protests in Stockholm against Sweden's application to join Nato, which is being held up by Turkey because it worries about Sweden's response to Kurdish militants.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the book-burning was appalling.

“Sweden has a far-reaching freedom of expression, but it does not imply that the Swedish government, or myself, support the opinions expressed,” Mr Billstrom said on Twitter.

Turkey on Saturday cancelled a visit by Sweden’s defence minister, in response to the Nordic country permitting anti-Turkish protests.

It is the latest backlash from Turkey, a Nato member, which has been withholding its approval of Sweden’s application to join the military alliance.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack on our holy book. Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of expression is completely unacceptable,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Its statement was issued after anti-immigration politician Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burnt the Quran.

The UAE also condemned the burning by what it called by an extremist.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human and moral values and principles.

The ministry renewed its enduring call to renounce hate speech and violence and underscored the need to respect religious symbols and avoid inciting hatred by insulting religions.

It also reiterated the need to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Previous protests

Mr Paludan, who also has Swedish citizenship, has held a number of demonstrations when he has burnt the Quran.

The Turkish ministry urged Sweden to take action against the perpetrator and invited all countries to respond to Islamophobia.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join Nato following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All 30 member states must approve their bids.

Turkey has said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry had summoned Sweden's ambassador on Friday over the planned protests.

Finland and Sweden signed a three-way agreement with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their membership of Nato.

Sweden said it has fulfilled its part of the memorandum but Turkey is demanding more, including extradition of 130 people it deems to be terrorists.