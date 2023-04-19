Abu Dhabi launches $100m investment fund to attract top restaurants

New fund will support building and establishing a culinary school to help with recruitment, training and staffing for the sector

DCT Abu Dhabi is set to announce the first two recipients of the new Abu Dhabi Culinary Investment Fund in the coming months. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi
Deena Kamel author image
Deena Kamel
Apr 19, 2023
Abu Dhabi has launched a new $100 million culinary investment fund that will help attract the top global restaurant brands to the UAE capital, as it seeks to draw more people to live, work and invest in the emirate.

The fund by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will support building and establishing a culinary school to help with recruitment, training and staffing for the sector, the government body said on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi Culinary Investment Fund (ADCIF) will co-invest with local asset partners and incentivise top chefs, restaurants and culinary educational institutions to enter the Abu Dhabi market, it said.

"This fund, in combination with the Culinary School will ensure that Abu Dhabi appeals to even more visitors around the world, who can experience increasingly diverse and high-quality dining in the emirate, centred on our tradition of Emirati hospitality," Saleh Al Geziry, director general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said.

Updated: April 19, 2023, 9:45 AM
