Residents say new Route 2020 line will ease traffic and increase property value

The Expo 2020 metro station will initially be used by employees and other eligible travellers to the site of the world fair. Courtesy Dubai RTA

Residents living in neighbourhoods along Dubai Metro’s Route 2020 said the addition of a new public transport link would save them a lot of time and money on travel.

Homeowners hoped the construction of seven new metro stations, which will open to the public in September, would help raise the value of their property in the future too.

Speaking to The National, long-term residents living near the new stations were relieved to see an end to the years-long construction of the 15km track extension.

Those staying in Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan said they also anticipated an ease in traffic congestion in the usually busy area, as roads that were once closed to aid construction had opened up again.

“We were living in Discovery Gardens since 2010 and moved to Al Furjan in 2017,” said Neha Jain, a homeowner in Azizi Tulip Residence which overlooks the new metro line.

“We are looking forward to the metro opening up as there will be more ease of movement and metros are time savers.

“Being a homeowner, I am really hopeful that the addition of a metro link will lead to some sort of hike in property value in the future.

“That is one of the main reasons we bought the apartment in 2016.”

Dubai Metro

On Wednesday, 47 months after construction started on the track, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the metro line.

The Roads and Transport Authority's new Route 2020 line starts from Jebel Ali Station and passes through a number of popular Dubai neighbourhoods including Dubai Investments Park and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Linked with the main Red Line, it will give commuters direct access to the expo site as well as other areas in the city.

Niyati Priyam, a resident of Al Furjan in Dubai, says it will be good to have a Dubai Metro station on her doorstep. Pawan Singh / The National

Niyati Priyam, 32, said the new track would “boost connectivity”.

“I was living in Discovery Gardens for six years and moved to Al Furjan two years ago,” the bank worker said.

“I’ve just got used to the construction so to see it coming to an end has been great.

“To have a Dubai Metro station so close to our front door will be convenient when my family comes to visit.

Adil Nadif says he is looking forward to riding Route 2020 after years of construction works. Pawan Singh / The National

“They won’t have to rely on taxis, which can cost a lot when using them daily.”

Fifty trains will serve passengers across the seven stations when they open at the end of summer. And part of the track, including two stations, will be underground.

After living in Discovery Gardens for five years, sales assistant Adil Nadif said it was good to have the option of “hopping on the metro” instead of having to rely on buses and taxis only. He expects to make the most of the metro on the weekends.

“People living in this area have been waiting a long time for this day, to see it complete is great,” he said.

“I can walk to the station from my house and I’ll use it for leisure purposes, like going to the mall, because I have work transport already.”

Mr Nadif said traffic movement had already eased too, as diversions that were in place during the build phase had now opened up.

Working at Dubai International Airport, Lauren Piquero, 35, said she often socialises with friends in old Dubai.

“I go to Satwa or BurJuman Mall to visit friends and have to take a bus from Discovery Gardens, then connect to a metro along Sheikh Zayed Road,” she said.

“Having a metro station on my doorstep is a big deal for me.

“It will save me more time than money, because I don’t spend much on travel now, but that added convenience is more important for me.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Route 2020

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opens Route 2020, the completed metro extension that will transport passengers to the Expo 2020 site. Pictured with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Courtesy: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Twitter

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV Power: 360bhp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh282,870 On sale: now

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

