Coronavirus: free parking in Abu Dhabi for three weeks

Parking will be free in Abu Dhabi from March 30 as part of an initiative set to last for three weeks. Victor Besa / The National

Parking is to become free across Abu Dhabi as the UAE seeks to discourage unnecessary travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The emirate's Department of Municipalities and Transport said the suspension of paid parking would begin on Monday.

The initiative is scheduled to last three weeks but is subject to revision and extension.

.@AbuDhabiDMT announces the suspension of Mawaqif parking fees for a period of three weeks starting from tomorrow Monday and subject to revision and extension pic.twitter.com/CCuNIGrRjD — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 29, 2020

It is the latest in a series of measures introduced by the government to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

It comes after a disinfection campaign began on Thursday and will last until the morning of April 5.

The sterilisation operation is being carried out daily across the emirates from 8pm to 6am, during which no one is allowed to leave their homes unless it is essential.

Those who do not adhere to the rules will be fined.

In the capital, the department is working with Tadweer, Abu Dhabi's waste management centre, to carry out the disinfection.

More than 1,100 engineers, technicians and workers are involved in the campaign and more than 800 vehicles are being used to spray the streets and other public areas of the emirate.

Public transport is suspended during the disinfection period so buses can be cleaned.

The Integrated Transportation Centre, responsible for public transport in Abu Dhabi, also sterilises bus stations and waiting halls every two hours.

The centre provides commuters with hand sanitisers and leaflets, so they can learn how best to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, including Covid-19.

Taxi companies have been ordered to take all precautionary measures and sterilise vehicles at the start and end of each shift to protect drivers and passengers.

