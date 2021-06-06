Living in Dubai and UAE: Best places to live near the beach
More development and lower rents have made finding beachside properties easier
From private beach access in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah to spacious apartments with views of the pristine beaches and mountains of Fujairah, there are many options when it comes to beachside communities in the UAE.
With rents dropping and increased property development, neighbourhoods by the beach have become accessible to more residents.
Villas remain on the pricier side, but apartments that either have remarkable beach views or are a short drive from the ocean can go for less than Dh100,000 ($27,230) a year.
The National has highlighted seven affordable beachside communities across the UAE.
Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Many people in Palm Jumeirah have access to private beaches free of charge if they are renting an apartment there.
The world-famous man-made island may once have had rents that crossed the Dh100,000 mark, but the area has become slightly cheaper in these past two years.
Allsopp and Allsopp, a property firm in Dubai, has a listing for a one-bedroom apartment on the Golden Mile, with private beach access, that can be rented for Dh80,000 a year.
“Buying a property on the Palm Jumeirah is a great investment and good for tenants. The Palm offers great amenities, including access to the private beaches,” said Chris Michaelides, a property consultant with Allsopp and Allsopp who specialises in the Palm Jumeirah.
“The community is consistently in the top three areas for Allsopp and Allsopp sales and leasing transactions.
“This beach community attracts a variety of people as residents. Families, singles, young professionals and couples can all enjoy Palm living. On Palm Jumeirah, you can find meeting spots, restaurants, bars and entertainment for all ages.”
Al Mamzar, Dubai
Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach might be popular, but Mamzar Beach is another gem of the emirate that people have enjoyed for many years.
There are residential units close to the beach that can be rented for less than Dh80,000 a year.
A two-bedroom apartment in Soul Avenue, for example, is going for Dh70,000 a year.
There is a cycling track near the beach, several cafes and restaurants, water sports, picnic spots and a running track.
Century Mall is the nearest shopping centre and Deira, one of the UAE’s oldest districts, is 10 minutes away by car.
Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi
This community is on the outskirts of the capital, but offers spacious apartments and villas that are within walking distance of Al Raha Beach, while some are only a short drive away.
Most buildings offer apartments that are in the Dh95,000 to Dh120,000 range, but there are also a few newer buildings that have apartments to rent from Dh75,000 to Dh90,000.
Most of the pricier ones overlook the beautiful beach, while others have free beach access.
The neighbourhood offers two to five-bedroom properties.
Al Raha Mall is near by and the Abu Dhabi International Airport is about 15 minutes away by car.
Yas Island, famous for its theme parks, is just across the water.
Al Mamzar, Sharjah
If you want to live on a waterfront property in Sharjah, but still be close to Dubai, then Al Mamzar is the perfect choice.
This neighbourhood shares a border with Al Mamzar Dubai, which can be reached by boat taxi.
Some three-bedroom apartments overlooking the beach can be rented for between Dh70,000 and Dh90,000 a year.
One to two-bedroom apartments cost from Dh30,000 to Dh58,000 and many are waterfront properties.
The Expo Centre Sharjah, Al Nahda Park Sharjah and several restaurants are all near by.
Al Faseel, Fujairah
Fujairah is a popular destination for tourists and residents across the UAE who want to enjoy mountain and ocean views.
Al Faseel offers the most value for money, with apartments near the beach, plenty of supermarkets, schools and the Corniche near by.
Some three-bedroom apartments are listed online for Dh37,000 a year. Properties closer to the beach range from Dh60,000 to Dh80,000.
Apart from Al Faseel, there are plenty of apartments and villas across Fujairah that are a short drive away from the water.
Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan Island offers cheap waterfront properties, with rents for one-bedroom apartments as low as Dh30,000 a year.
The emirate is a popular tourist destination and offers hiking and white-sand beaches. It is also home to Jebel Jais, the tallest mountain in the UAE.
Studios in the community start at Dh17,000 a year and two-bedroom apartments are available for Dh55,000.
There are a lot of hotels near by, so there is no shortage of restaurants and spas.
The nearest shopping centre is Al Hamra Mall, which is a six-minute drive away.
Villas are available in nearby Al Hamra Village for between Dh80,000 and Dh190,000.
Corniche, Ajman
Ajman has plenty of sea-view apartments on the Corniche, with rents that range from Dh30,000 to Dh80,000 a year.
It is one of the smallest emirates, but has some of the best beaches, with white sands and clear waters.
It has a mix of other attractions, including museums, boatbuilding yards and archaeological sites.
There are many hotels and restaurants along the Corniche.
Updated: June 6, 2021 11:24 AM