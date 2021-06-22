Coronavirus: UAE records 2,167 new cases
The latest figures came after 274,675 tests were carried out – one of the highest daily tallies to date
The UAE reported 2,167 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 616,160.
Another 2,102 people overcame the virus bringing the recovery total to 595,086.
Read More
Four more people died, bringing total fatalities to 1,767.
Daily case numbers have hovered around the 2,000 mark throughout June, down from close to 4,000 in January.
Mass testing, alongside a major vaccination drive, remain key to the country's efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.
The latest figures came after 274,675 tests were carried out.
Authorities have also administered more than 14.5 million vaccine doses – one of the fastest inoculation rates in the world.
Updated: June 22, 2021 02:34 PM