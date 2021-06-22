Coronavirus: UAE records 2,167 new cases

The latest figures came after 274,675 tests were carried out – one of the highest daily tallies to date

The UAE reported 2,167 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 616,160.

Another 2,102 people overcame the virus bringing the recovery total to 595,086.

Read More

Trials indicate that mixing vaccines may be effective in offering protection against new Covid-19 variants. ReutersMixing vaccines: does it offer better immunity against Covid-19 strains and what are the side effects?

Emirates ID to be used as proof of PCR test and vaccine status at Dubai airport check-in desks

Four more people died, bringing total fatalities to 1,767.

Daily case numbers have hovered around the 2,000 mark throughout June, down from close to 4,000 in January.

Mass testing, alongside a major vaccination drive, remain key to the country's efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The latest figures came after 274,675 tests were carried out.

Authorities have also administered more than 14.5 million vaccine doses – one of the fastest inoculation rates in the world.

Updated: June 22, 2021 02:34 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Pupils return to Gems United Indian School in Abu Dhabi in February. Abu Dhabi has confirmed that private schools can continue with face-to-face classes in the new school year. Victor Besa / The National

UAE schools: will pupils return to in-person lessons in the new academic year?

Education
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. AFP

US to send 55 million Covid vaccine shots to countries in need

World
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed the NHS for pioneering the study of dexamethasone as a Covid-19 treatment. Getty Images

Data breakthrough on dexamethasone for Covid patients ‘helped save one million lives’

Europe
Emirates is flying from Dubai to London Heathrow and Birmingham, with plans to restart flights to Manchester from July 1. Courtesy Emirates

Where is Emirates flying to in the UK? Airline to add Manchester to summer schedule

Travel
Indian airports are gearing up for a rush of Indian expats trying to get home to Dubai. EPA

Indian airports set up rapid PCR testing booths ahead of surge of travellers to Dubai

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read