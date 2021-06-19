Coronavirus: UAE records 2,109 cases and five deaths

The UAE recorded 2,109 Covid-19 infections on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began to 610,179.

Another 2,075 people recovered from the virus, taking the total to 589,235.

Five more patients died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,752.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 267,968 tests and the number of active cases in the UAE now stands at 19,192.

Mass testing and a nationwide vaccination drive are key to the country's strategy to combat the pandemic.

Members of Vogue Fitness demonstrate their green status. All pictures by Khushnum Bhandari/ The National A visitor demonstrates his green status on Al Hosn app at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa Khaled Hassan AlMarzooqi, 32 shows proof of his green status on Al Hosn at Boroughs Cafe at Yas Marina Keith O'Donell shows his Al Hosn app at Vogue Fitness in Yas Marina Keith O'Donell takes part in a workout session after gaining entry to Vogue Fitness Stine Foshth, a regular at Vogue Fitness, used her green status to access facilities Alyan Al Hajeri works up a sweat on an exercise bike after using the al hosn app to access Vogue Fitness Green pass safety requirements came into force at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa on Tuesday Green pass protocols are laid out at the entrance to Khalidiyah Mall A visitor shows her green pass status to a security guard at Khalidiyah Mall Two visitors present their Al Hosn app to gain entrance to Khalidiyah Mall

More than 54.5 million tests have been conducted across the UAE so far, with over 14 million vaccine doses administered.

Earlier this week, Tamouh Healthcare opened a number of tents offering free PCR tests in Abu Dhabi after the city’s new green pass system was rolled out.

On Thursday, a spokesperson said it had screened about 45,000 people for Covid-19, almost doubling the number of patients who turned out the day before.

Under the green pass system, members of the public will be asked to show their status on the Al Hosn app before entering venues in the capital, including malls and gyms.

To obtain a green pass people must be vaccinated and/or tested regularly for Covid-19.

The system is currently suspended due to technical issues with the mobile application.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the system would be on hold from Friday until the issue was fixed, but said it would be back up and running again soon.