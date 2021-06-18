Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Abu Dhabi has temporarily suspended its green pass scheme while a technical fault with Al Hosn app is resolved.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the system would be on hold from Friday due to the widespread issues encountered by users.

The Al Hosn app was down for much of Thursday, with officials apologising for the fault.

Abu Dhabi residents must show their green status – meaning they are vaccinated or had a recent PCR test – on Al Hosn to enter most public places. These include malls, supermarkets, gyms, bars and restaurants.

The same app is used to show to police officers at the border from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, some users found they could access a cached version of the status page to show they had green status before the fault occurred.

"For the public’s convenience, the committee announced that it has temporarily suspended the use of green pass on Alhosn app to enter all announced areas, effective from today, June 18, until continuity of the app service for all users can be ensured," said the crisis team in a message carried by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The authority said a surge in new subscriptions to the Al Hosn app had contributed to the problems and said efforts were being made to rectify the problem.

"Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has reviewed the causes of technical issues faced by some Alhosn app users, resulting from a surge in new subscriptions, and has overseen efforts by the app’s team to restore the service to all users as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Test results on SMS can be used to enter Abu Dhabi

Authorities said members of the public would be able to present PCR test results delivered by text message to enter the capital from other emirates.

"As for the use of Alhosn app to enter the emirate, the committee approved the use of text messages to show test results per current procedures, for those facing technical issues with Alhosn when entering the emirate," the committee said.

"The committee appeals to the public to continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures, stressing that their safety is a top priority. It also expressed its appreciation to all members of society for their confidence and cooperation with all concerned authorities."