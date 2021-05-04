Coronavirus: Private healthcare centres in Dubai can now administer vaccines

bz1602 Saidi op-ed The AI-enabled service allows residents to book a vaccine appointment quickly and efficiently via WhatsApp. Pawan Singh / The National (Pawan Singh / The National)

The Dubai Health Authority announced on Tuesday that 17 private healthcare service providers are permitted to administer Covid-19 vaccines.

The service will be in addition to all DHA vaccination centres that offer doses.

"The vaccines will continue to be provided free of cost," said Dr Farida Al Khaja, chairwoman of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee.

"Extending the vaccination drive in partnership with private healthcare providers aims to expand capacity and enhance access and convenience for the public.

"The private health sector is a key partner in our drive to ensure excellence in patient-centred care."

All citizens and Dubai residence holders, GCC nationals with an Emirates ID and those over 60 who live in Dubai but have a residence visa from another emirate are eligible to receive the vaccine in the emirate.

Bookings must be made directly with a private healthcare centre.

To make an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should download the DHA app. Those over 60 years can call 800 342.

The two vaccines available in Dubai are those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm.

Asha Susan Philip, a nurse with Dubai Health Authority, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Dubai Media Office

Those scheduled to receive the second dose of their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will receive it.

Appointments for this shot will be either in Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre or Al Twar Dialysis Centre.

The Wellness on Wheels initiative, which features two mobile clinics that provide vaccinations to the elderly, workers and underprivileged members of society, will continue to operate.

The DHA also has a mobile vaccination place for government agencies and a home vaccination service.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also available at the Dubai Parks Health Centre and Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Dr Al Khaja said.

DHA vaccination centres and vaccine available

One Central Covid-19 Vaccination Centre, Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Barsha Health Centre, Pfizer-BioNTech

Zaabeel Health Centre, Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Mankhool Health Centre, Sinopharm

Al Safa Health Centre, Sinopharm

Dubai Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation, Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Barsha Hall Vaccination Centre, Pfizer-BioNTech

Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre, Sinopharm

Al Twar Health Centre, Sinopharm

Al Mizhar Health Centre, Pfizer-BioNTech

Uptown Occupational Health Screening Centre, Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre, after May 10, Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Twar Dialysis Centre, after May 10, Pfizer-BioNTech

Private health centres offering Sinopharm vaccine:

Al Futtaim Health Hub

Al Garhoud Private Hospital

Al Zahra Hospital

American Hospital

Aster Hospital

Burjeel Hospital

Canadian Specialist Hospital

Emirates Hospital, Jumeirah

International Modern Hospital

Kings College Hospital Dubai

Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital

Mediclinic

NMC Royal Hospital

Prime Hospital

Saudi German Hospital

Valiant Healthcare

VIP Doctor 247 DMCC

