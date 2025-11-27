Forest meets the ocean for BEYOND Developments' Dh1.5 billion Kanyon tower

Pioneering real estate company BEYOND Developments has unveiled a green canyon-inspired tower within a nature-meets-coastal community in Dubai Maritime City.

The design-led property developer is boldly shaping next-generation waterfront destinations and has launched Kanyon, a Dh1.5 billion residential landmark within its signature The Forest District luxury community.

This is the second sculptural tower set to rise in what BEYOND has described as the region’s first “forest district by the sea”.

Kanyon has been conceived as a building “shaped by light, horizon, and the calming presence of nature”.

BEYOND says it is introducing a new expression of contemporary waterfront living, and its latest Dubai Maritime City announcement strengthens the evolution of one of the city’s most distinctive new residential districts.

Taking inspiration from the concept of a green canyon, the tower is shaped by movement and the natural play of shadow and light, “allowing a cascading forest landscape to weave upward through the building and soften its architectural lines”.

Commenting on the launch, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, says Kanyon’s distinctive design introduces a striking “visual and emotional language” to the district.

“With our masterplan, we envisioned a community shaped by wellbeing, thoughtful design and a closer relationship with nature, creating an environment where people can live with greater ease and purpose,” he explains.

“Kanyon builds on this vision by drawing the landscape into the heart of the building and shaping a living experience that feels warm, intuitive and deeply rooted in its surroundings.”

The tower’s architects have designed a layered façade that curves gently inwards and outwards, catching the sun throughout the day. Meanwhile, a planted vertical spine will rise along the structure, grounding the tower within a nature-rich environment.

BEYOND reveals each home will open onto wide horizons, with views stretching toward Downtown Dubai’s skyline, the World Islands, Port Rashid, and the emerging forest landscape below.

Inside the building, Kanyon will offer 411 thoughtfully crafted one, two, and three bedroom residences shaped around “clarity, warmth, and the rhythm of daily life”.

Residents will benefit from expansive views, spacious layouts, and a heightened sense of privacy expressed through generous glazing, flowing balconies, and refined finishes that create “a gentle dialogue” between interior comfort and the surrounding natural environment.

Scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2029, BEYOND promises a layered lifestyle offering that reinforces this sense of ease.

Kanyon also features a welcoming lobby, co-working spaces overlooking both sea and greenery, elevated pavilions, pool terraces, a modern fitness club, and a dedicated spa which - added to family-friendly spaces and an intimate rooftop sky bar exclusive to residents - all shape an environment where “daily routines naturally transform into meaningful moments”, according to BEYOND.

A sky pool will crown the completed tower, offering elevated views and a serene vantage point above the district to create a unique vertical nature experience within the heart of the building.

At its base, a terraced landscape known as the Green Descent will bring Kanyon into harmony with the broader district to create a seamless connection between architecture and nature.

Rooted in design excellence and guided by the belief that nature and wellness are integral to modern living, BEYOND has pledged to create waterfront destinations where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle exist in harmony.

The developer says it is guided by five defining pillars, namely exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure.

The launch of Kanyon signals a significant addition to Dubai Maritime City.

BEYOND CEO Taqi adds that the fast-emerging district is now recognised as “one of the region’s most distinctive waterfront destinations…a place where the energy of Dubai naturally meets the calm of the sea”.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with BEYOND Developments

