Coronavirus: Caution urged over finger-prick test as more staff return to work

Samples are collected in plastic vials to be taken to a nearby hospital for testing. Finbar Anderson for The National

New antibody blood tests that can tell if someone has previously had Covid-19 should be approached with caution, employers said.

The warning came after one Dubai business said two employees suspected of being potential carriers were given the wrong test after visiting Mediclinic Dubai Mall.

Rather than a commonly used PCR test, or nasal swab, to detect the virus both were offered an antibody finger prick test instead, without medical consultation.

Antibodies would only show in blood after at least seven days of contracting the virus, whereas the couple had been in contact with another virus carrier just 48 hours earlier.

Quote We have identified a gap is our internal processes that could have indicated the patient's need was for a PCR test and not an antibody test

Mediclinic has apologised for the error and changed wording on its advertising to make it clearer who is suitable for the Dh275 test.

“Most people are not prepared or fully informed about the kind of testing they need, so they rely on accurate information from hospitals,” said Euan Megson, managing director of Action Global Communications, who sent two employees for testing on June 16.

“Medical professionals should be asking questions as part of their duty of care, not because this is a commercial exercise that is tapping into people’s fears.

“They are doing pointless tests on those who may have passed through a temperature scanner okay, recorded a negative antibody test but could still be carrying the virus.”

As more staff return to workplaces and proof of a clean bill of health is needed for people to travel, antibody tests are growing increasingly popular in the UAE.

While the test is designed to tell if the patient has ever had Covid-19 and has developed viral antibodies, it is not the most effective way of finding out if someone currently has the disease.

A woman has her blood drawn to be tested for Covid-19 antibodies. Reem Mohammed / The National

The company chose Mediclinic to test staff as the hospital had advertised an FDA-approved Sars-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Test for walk-in patients promising rapid results.

The test was not covered by health insurance and advertising material said it was most effective at least a week after onset of symptoms.

Negative results on both samples were returned within 24 hours, but company management insisted the pair take a second nasal swab – the more recognised PCR test.

While that also showed neither had the virus, the initial test’s inconclusive results had placed others at potential risk, they said.

One of those tested said staff failed to ask important questions that could have directed them towards a more suitable nasal swab.

“I was showing no virus symptoms and it was still too early for the antibody test,” said the employee who preferred not to be named.

“The nurse said there were so many people getting the antibody screening, which is alarming as not everyone will know what they are getting.”

Blood samples are taken to check for Covid-19 antibodies. Reem Mohammed / The National

Mediclinic said a statement on its website that said antibody tests would be given only after seeing a doctor was an error and has since been rectified.

"It is possible for a patient to walk in, ask for the test and be given it on the spot but in this case, the patient arrived at the clinic and requested an antibody test," said Vernon Cordy, clinic director at Mediclinic Dubai Mall.

"We have identified a gap is our internal processes that could have indicated the patient's need was for a PCR test and not an antibody test and used this experience as a learning opportunity to improve our processes.

"We do apologise for the inconvenience caused by this oversight and are more than happy to carry out the correct Covid-19 PCR test free of charge should the patient still require it.”

Two tests are available to take in the UAE: the standard PCR nasal swab and the antibody test.

So far, nearly 3.5 million people have been tested across the UAE using the PCR nasal swab method.

As the pandemic migrates to the next stage of control measures, antibody tests are being increasingly used to reveal those with likely immunity.

Nearly all otherwise healthy individuals will develop an immune response following infection.

Hospitals said rapid results will help in the redeployment of front-line staff in service sectors like healthcare, airlines, malls and restaurants.

Other healthcare groups, including Aster DM Healthcare, have also begun antibody testing with clinics charging Dh150 per test while NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Ain charges Dh250 for a consultation and test.

“The antibody test is useful in various settings,” said Dr Suneet Kaur head of pathology at NMC Specialty Hospital Al Ain.

“It may be used to confirm a diagnosis in people who have suspected Covid-19 but have tested negative on a standard PCR test or who have recently contracted the virus.

“A positive SARS-Cov-2 IgG antibodies test indicates with high certainty the person has been exposed and more likely to have immunity than another person with a negative results for the same test.”

I Feel Pretty

Race card 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh234,000 - Dh329,000 On sale: now

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Race results: 1. Thani Al Qemzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi: 46.44 min 2. Peter Morin (FRA) CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team: +0.91sec 3. Sami Selio (FIN) Mad-Croc Baba Racing Team: +31.43sec

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Three-day coronation Royal purification The entire coronation ceremony extends over three days from May 4-6, but Saturday is the one to watch. At the time of 10:09am the royal purification ceremony begins. Wearing a white robe, the king will enter a pavilion at the Grand Palace, where he will be doused in sacred water from five rivers and four ponds in Thailand. In the distant past water was collected from specific rivers in India, reflecting the influential blend of Hindu and Buddhist cosmology on the coronation. Hindu Brahmins and the country's most senior Buddhist monks will be present. Coronation practices can be traced back thousands of years to ancient India. The crown Not long after royal purification rites, the king proceeds to the Baisal Daksin Throne Hall where he receives sacred water from eight directions. Symbolically that means he has received legitimacy from all directions of the kingdom. He ascends the Bhadrapitha Throne, where in regal robes he sits under a Nine-Tiered Umbrella of State. Brahmins will hand the monarch the royal regalia, including a wooden sceptre inlaid with gold, a precious stone-encrusted sword believed to have been found in a lake in northern Cambodia, slippers, and a whisk made from yak's hair. The Great Crown of Victory is the centrepiece. Tiered, gold and weighing 7.3 kilograms, it has a diamond from India at the top. Vajiralongkorn will personally place the crown on his own head and then issues his first royal command. The audience On Saturday afternoon, the newly-crowned king is set to grant a "grand audience" to members of the royal family, the privy council, the cabinet and senior officials. Two hours later the king will visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, the most sacred space in Thailand, which on normal days is thronged with tourists. He then symbolically moves into the Royal Residence. The procession The main element of Sunday's ceremonies, streets across Bangkok's historic heart have been blocked off in preparation for this moment. The king will sit on a royal palanquin carried by soldiers dressed in colourful traditional garb. A 21-gun salute will start the procession. Some 200,000 people are expected to line the seven-kilometre route around the city. Meet the people On the last day of the ceremony Rama X will appear on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace at 4:30pm "to receive the good wishes of the people". An hour later, diplomats will be given an audience at the Grand Palace. This is the only time during the ceremony that representatives of foreign governments will greet the king.

Scores Oman 109-3 in 18.4 overs (Aqib Ilyas 45 not out, Aamir Kaleem 27) beat UAE 108-9 in 20 overs (Usman 27, Mustafa 24, Fayyaz 3-16, Bilal 3-23)

