Abu Dhabi trials use of advanced scanners to detect potential Covid-19 cases

If a person is identified as potentially infected they will be required to conduct a free PCR test within 24 hours.

Abu Dhabi is trialling the use of advanced scanners to detect Covid-19 cases.

The devices screen people at a distance and will be used in public places.

They will be tested in multiple areas, including Yas Island and specific entry and exit points in Mussaffah.

People will be permitted to enter if the scanner indicates they are healthy.

Authorities have not revealed any details about how the new devices work, but temperature screening is already in use at many venues.

New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani NewsAbu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched - in pictures

Abu Dhabi launches major vaccination and testing drive in Mussaffah

Results from the new advanced scanners are immediate, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

On Tuesday, a system went live in Abu Dhabi that requires people to prove there are vaccinated and have recently been screened for Covid-19.

The green pass system requires people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn, the UAE's test and tracing app, to enter parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.

The app is also needed to access gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes.

The decision to introduce the scanning technology in Mussaffah comes after officials launched an extensive vaccination and testing drive in the area last Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the scheme, which will be gradually implemented in specific areas of Mussaffah without causing disruption to commercial activities.

Updated: June 16, 2021 10:28 AM

