Abu Dhabi trials use of advanced scanners to detect potential Covid-19 cases

Abu Dhabi is trialling the use of advanced scanners to detect Covid-19 cases.

The devices screen people at a distance and will be used in public places.

They will be tested in multiple areas, including Yas Island and specific entry and exit points in Mussaffah.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee has approved a pilot test of new scanners to identify potential #Covid_19 cases at select locations in the emirate pic.twitter.com/bKtigPJ8GK — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 16, 2021

People will be permitted to enter if the scanner indicates they are healthy.

Authorities have not revealed any details about how the new devices work, but temperature screening is already in use at many venues.

Results from the new advanced scanners are immediate, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

If a person is identified as potentially infected they will be required to conduct a free PCR test within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a system went live in Abu Dhabi that requires people to prove there are vaccinated and have recently been screened for Covid-19.

The green pass system requires people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn, the UAE's test and tracing app, to enter parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.

The app is also needed to access gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes.

The decision to introduce the scanning technology in Mussaffah comes after officials launched an extensive vaccination and testing drive in the area last Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the scheme, which will be gradually implemented in specific areas of Mussaffah without causing disruption to commercial activities.