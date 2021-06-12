UAE public schools to continue with distance learning after term 3 exams

The UAE’s new public school operator said pupils will complete the academic year on June 30 as planned.

Emirates Schools Establishment, the operator for government schools and kindergartens across the UAE, said last month that pupils in grades four to 12 at the UAE’s state schools will sit online exams in June. Pupils in grades one to three will not sit exams and will be given marks based on assessment.

ESE approved a plan for the remaining school days of the current academic year and will continue with distance learning after the examination period on June 17, state news agency Wam reported.

The schools’ operator said third-term exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year.

As per the academic calendar approved by the Ministerial Development Council, school days will continue after exams to “refine the students’ skills within an interactive learning environment”, the statement carried by Wam said.

The duration of the school day after the exams will be four hours, during which time the schools will organise a variety of extracurricular activities that pupils will benefit from in future academic years.

ESE said the extracurricular activities will cover subjects such as remedial education and skill refinement.

It identified topics for pupils in grades four to 12 to develop their literacy, numeracy and coding skills, combining theoretical and practical education.