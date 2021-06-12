UAE public schools to continue with distance learning after term 3 exams

Duration of the school day after the exams will be four hours

Emirates Schools Establishment said term 3 exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year. Philip Cheung / The National
Emirates Schools Establishment said term 3 exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year. Philip Cheung / The National

The UAE’s new public school operator said pupils will complete the academic year on June 30 as planned.

Emirates Schools Establishment, the operator for government schools and kindergartens across the UAE, said last month that pupils in grades four to 12 at the UAE’s state schools will sit online exams in June. Pupils in grades one to three will not sit exams and will be given marks based on assessment.

ESE approved a plan for the remaining school days of the current academic year and will continue with distance learning after the examination period on June 17, state news agency Wam reported.

The schools’ operator said third-term exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year.

Read More

UAE schools have already started vaccination drives for pupils between 12 and 15. Victor Besa / The NationalUAE to trial Sinopharm vaccine in children from 3 to 12

UAE's new state school operator to stage exams online

As per the academic calendar approved by the Ministerial Development Council, school days will continue after exams to “refine the students’ skills within an interactive learning environment”, the statement carried by Wam said.

The duration of the school day after the exams will be four hours, during which time the schools will organise a variety of extracurricular activities that pupils will benefit from in future academic years.

ESE said the extracurricular activities will cover subjects such as remedial education and skill refinement.

It identified topics for pupils in grades four to 12 to develop their literacy, numeracy and coding skills, combining theoretical and practical education.

Updated: June 12, 2021 10:14 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Emirates Schools Establishment said term 3 exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year. Philip Cheung / The National

Distance learning at UAE public schools to continue after term 3 exams

Education
Whirling Dervishes of Beyoğlu, Istanbul. Photo: Christopher Wilton-Steer and The Aga Khan Development Network

The pictures and crafts from London's 'Silk Road'

Europe
Barbora Krejcikova during her French Open final victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. AFP

Krejcikova defeats Pavlyuchenkova to win French Open title

Tennis
The UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, casts her vote on which countries will serve on the Security Council. UAE Mission to the UN Twitter account

UAE and four others elected to UN Security Council

UAE
UAE's Fabio De Lima scores his second goal against Indonesia in the World cup qualifiers at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Van Marwijk wants more from UAE in World Cup showdown with Vietnam

Football
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read