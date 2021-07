Accused officer told couple to 'have shame'

ABU DHABI // A policeman accused of insulting a woman at a nightclub and attacking a man in the car park said he caught them in an indecent position, an appeals court heard yesterday.

The defendant, who said the two had insulted him first, asked the court to combine the lawsuits because they came from the same incident and he had not encountered the plaintiffs separately, as they claimed.

He said he was off duty at 3.30am when he saw a man in local clothing with a young woman in an obscene position in front of the entrance of the Millennium Hotel.

The officer said he told them "have shame", pointing out there were rooms in the hotel where they could go rather than behave that way in public.

He said the man turned out to be Iraqi and the woman Emirati, and they started swearing at him even though he was trying to give them advice. He swore back and told them he was a police officer and that they should accompany him to the nearest police station.

The court heard that people at the scene persuaded the officer to forgive the pair as the woman was young and a police record would ruin her future and reputation.

But he said the next day he was surprised to be told by other officers that the man and woman had filed lawsuits against him, pretending they did not know each other.

A verdict is scheduled to be announced on March 19.

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

