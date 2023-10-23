More than 10,000 UAE volunteers pack Gaza relief aid

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Thousands of volunteers gathered across the UAE to pack aid boxes for Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Compassion for Gaza collections in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi attracted a total of 10,100 volunteers who put together 25,000 aid packages in two days.

The donation centres were set up by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the World Food Programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.

More than 550 tonnes of relief, including food, medical supplies and hygiene products, were collected at Al Rimal Hall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi and Expo Centre in Sharjah.

Around 120 tonnes of aid was sent to Al-Arish in Egypt in collaboration with the World Food Programme, which will be transported to the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed on Sunday that 4,000 volunteers were at the Expo Centre in Sharjah.

“Today we witnessed a large presence of nearly 4,000 volunteers, all of whom came in response to the national campaign, to support our brothers in Palestine,” Sheikh Sultan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“We will not abandon our humanitarian duty, and we will remain a help and support to our brothers in Gaza and Palestine, and to every oppressed person. Bless your efforts and thanks everyone.”

Almost another 4,000 people gathered on Sunday at Adnec in Abu Dhabi to pack aid.

The event, which took place between 9am and 2pm, attracted volunteers of all nationalities.

Between all three events this weekend, organisers said that about 25,000 boxes had been prepared.

Rashid Al Mansouri, deputy secretary-general for local affairs at Emirates Red Crescent, praised residents who “rushed and raced to participate and donate to the Compassion for Gaza campaign.”