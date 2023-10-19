UAE malls back Gaza donation drive as aid campaign grows

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Malls across the UAE will be collecting aid for Palestinian families affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls said on Thursday that it has teamed up with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to hand out donation boxes to shoppers.

Malls in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi will be accepting donations, including cash, blankets, canned food, new clothes and children's supplies, that will all go towards those affected by the war in Gaza.

Shoppers in Dubai can make donations at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Ma'aisem, City Centre Deira and City Centre Shindagha, while residents in Sharjah can visit City Centre Al Zahia, City Centre Sharjah, and Matajer Al Quoz.

City Centre Ajman and City Centre Fujairah will also be handing out donation boxes, as well as My City Centre Masdar in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement comes after the Emirates Red Crescent opened about 30 donation centres across the country.

How to donate and volunteer

The Compassion for Gaza campaign will also be hosting an event in Dubai on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22, in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The event aims to prepare 25,000 relief packages with the support of volunteers from across the UAE, including citizens, residents, private sector companies and charities.

The Dubai collection will take place on Saturday, October 21, from 9am to 2pm at Al Rimal Hall.

On Sunday, further events will held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Expo Centre Sharjah, both from 9am to 2pm.

Those seeking to volunteer to prepare relief packages can also register online on various platforms, including Volunteers. Emirates, the ERC, the Dubai Volunteering Programme, the Sharjah Volunteering Centre and Youm for Dubai.

ERC donation centres across the country are also accepting in-person donations, while donations can also be made on the ERC website.

Payments can be made by using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, credit card, text message and direct bank transfer.

Here, The National has listed where to donate and volunteer for Gaza aid in the UAE.

UAE malls taking part

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Al Zahia, City Centre Sharjah, City Centre Ajman, City Centre Fujairah, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Shindagha, Matajer Al Juraina, Matajer Al Quoz and My City Centre Masdar.

Donation Centres

Dubai:

ERC headquarters in Al Garhoud area; ERC warehouses in Al Quoz area – daily from 8am to 6pm

Al Rimal Hall – Saturday, October 21, from 9am to 2pm

Abu Dhabi:

Donation tent along Airport Road, in front of Carrefour; Al Marina donation tent, in front of Al Marina; Al Shahama tent, in front of Bani Yas Co-operative Society; Al Najda Street tent, beside Abu Dhabi Distribution Company; Khalifa City tent; Al Shawamikh City, in front of Lulu Express; Bani Yas City, in front of Lulu Hypermarket; and Bani Yas City, in front of Bani Yas Co-operative Society – daily from 8am to 6pm

Adnec – Sunday, October 22, from 9am to 2pm

Sharjah:

The ERC's headquarters, in Al Rahmaniya area, and the ERC office, in Al Nekhailat area – daily from 8am to 6pm

Expo Centre Sharjah – Sunday, October 22, from 9am to 2pm

Ras Al Khaimah:

The ERC's headquarters, in the Dafan Al Khor area; Ras Al Khaimah donation tent; Al Dhait South donation tent; Al Rams donation tent; Sha'am donation tent and Al Mairid donation tent – daily from 8am to 6pm

Fujairah:

The ERC's headquarters in Al Faseel area and the Dubai Islamic Bank donation tent at Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqui 83 – daily from 8am to 6pm

Ajman:

The ERC's headquarters in Meshairef area – daily from 8am to 6pm

Al Dhafra:

The Zayed City office, Al Dhanna City in Al Ruwais and Al Sila' area – daily from 8am to 6pm

Al Ain City:

ERC warehouses in Al Markhaniah – daily from 8am to 6pm

Umm Al Quwain:

The ERC's headquarters along Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street – daily from 8am to 6pm