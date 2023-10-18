Gaza relief aid continues across the UAE with events this weekend

The relief aid efforts announced by the UAE for the people of Gaza are continuing this weekend with events in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The campaign entitled Compassion for Gaza will see an event in Dubai on Saturday, October 21, and the following day, Sunday October 22 in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The events aim to prepare 25,000 relief packages with the support of volunteers from across the UAE, including citizens and residents, in addition to many public and private institutions, state news agency Wam reported.

The new dates follow on from last Sunday when volunteers turned out in force to provide a vital helping hand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for people affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

More than 1,000 people of various nationalities packed supplies, which included dry food, blankets, baby diapers and medical aid, for Palestinian families displaced by the war, at Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in co-operation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and in co-ordination with the Ministry of Community Development.

The Dubai collection will take place on Saturday, October 21, from 9am to 2pm at Al Rimal Hall.

On Sunday an event will be held from 9am to 2pm at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) while another collection will take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah, at the same time.