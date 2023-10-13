UAE launches campaign to provide humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has launched a campaign to provide humanitarian relief to Palestinians affected by the war in the Gaza Strip.

The "Compassion for Gaza" campaign will open centres to collect humanitarian relief packages by working with charitable organisations, volunteer centres and the private sector, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority will launch the campaign on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed from 9am to 4pm.

It will then be expanded into the other emirates at a later date.

The campaign was launched in collaboration with the World Food Programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.

The campaign comes days after President Sheikh Mohamed directed $20 million in aid for the Palestinian people.

It plans to provide humanitarian aid, such as food, hygiene materials and health supplies, to Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

He said the key assistance would be channelled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The death toll resulting from days of fierce fighting is approaching 2,500.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed the number of deaths in Israel has reached 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded, while the death toll in the Gaza strip has risen to about 1,200 people, a representative for the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.