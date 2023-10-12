Sheikh Abdullah and Iranian foreign minister discuss Gaza-Israel war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the need to protect civilian lives amid the Israel-Gaza war in a phone call with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The two ministers discussed the repercussions of the unfolding humanitarian crisis during the call, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday morning.

Sheikh Abdullah warned of the dangers of continued escalation of violence for the security and stability of the region.

He urged the international community to unite to eliminate extremism, violence and calm rising tensions that he said “could have dire consequences for the region and its peoples”.

The death toll resulting from days of fierce fighting is approaching 2,500.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed the number of deaths in Israel has reached 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded, while the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to about 1,200 people, a representative for the Health Ministry in Gaza said

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

The call between the two foreign ministers came as President Sheikh Mohamed and US counterpart Joe Biden reviewed vital efforts to support those caught up in the war.

The two leaders called for open safe corridors to be maintained to allow for the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Biden urged the international community to come together to lead calls for restraint and immediate de-escalation of continuing violence.